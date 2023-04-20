Garden Route boxing champs off to compete in Cape Town
Competing for provincial titles will held put academy on the map
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 20 April 2023
A retired professional boxer’s dream of producing champions through his academy is starting to become a reality.
Gcobani Tom took over Sonqoba Boxing Academy to coach underprivileged hopefuls from the Garden Route townships — and now two professional boxers from Plett and Knysna will compete in Cape Town on April 27, lifting the name of their academy to new heights...
