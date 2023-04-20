Embattled Gqeberha lawyer fined R60,000
With four more complaints still to be resolved, Du-Wayne Stoltz gets off lightly — for now
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 20 April 2023
Accused of deceiving the Legal Practice Council (LPC) into thinking he had removed the signage of Nolands Law, then continuing to use its branded stationery and operating the website, attorney Du-Wayne Stoltz narrowly dodged being struck from the roll this week and was instead slapped with a fine.
Though the LPC accused the embattled Gqeberha lawyer of being “dishonest” and a person “not proper to practice as an attorney”, a disciplinary committee ordered on Tuesday that he pay up R60,000 for his alleged wrongdoing...
