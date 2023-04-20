Eight arrested after hijacking, shoot-out, in Motherwell

Quick action by members of the police’s Flying Squad led to the arrest of eight suspects, and the recovery of suspected stolen goods and firearms, following a hijacking on the N2, near Gqeberha, on Wednesday.
It is alleged that a Hyundai H100 light delivery vehicle was travelling along the N2 at about 9.20am when the occupants of a silver Chevrolet pointed a firearm at the driver and forced him to stop.
“The hijacked vehicle was driven to Sidwell where the driver was forced into another vehicle and taken to Addo Road, near Motherwell.
“He was kept there until the hijacked vehicle was returned to him, but all its contents had been removed,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.
At about 12.50pm members of the Flying Squad received information about suspected stolen goods being off loaded at a premises in Msintsana Road, in NU7, Motherwell.
Upon arrival the members found a group of about 20 suspects who opened fire on the police.
“As the police members returned fire the suspects scattered.
“They managed to arrest eight suspects, one of which was wounded in the upper arm and upper leg during the crossfire.”
Janse van Rensburg said the police recovered dairy products and energy drinks that were taken from the hijacked vehicle.
They also found a firearm, a replica firearm and cellphones suspected to be stolen.
A medical bag, similar to what is used by emergency medical personnel, was also recovered.
The bag was reported as stolen from a vehicle in Humewood in November 2022.
Janse van Rensburg said the suspects were detained on charges of attempted murder, possession of stolen property, and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.
They are expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court soon.
