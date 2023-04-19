×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Top legal eagle takes on new venture

Premium
19 April 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

From humble beginnings growing up on his family’s sheep farm in rural Eastern Cape to his own independent law firm, Gqeberha-based legal eagle MC Botha has proven he is not afraid to take on the big guns. 

The former managing director of one of the provinces biggest law firms, Joubert Gaplin and Searle (JGS), has over his illustrious career developed a reputation for defending the rights and interests of business. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read