President to bestow National Orders on Nelson Mandela Bay heroes
Denver Kock, Molly Blackburn, Moki Cekisani and Siya Kolisi to be honoured
Nelson Mandela Bay will boast four names on the honour roll when president Cyril Ramaphosa bestows the country’s highest awards, the National Orders, on deserving individuals next week.
The full list of names was released on Sunday, and presidency director-general Phindile Baleni said each individual played a significant role towards the betterment of SA and will be honoured at a special ceremony on April 28...
News reporter
Nelson Mandela Bay will boast four names on the honour roll when president Cyril Ramaphosa bestows the country’s highest awards, the National Orders, on deserving individuals next week.
The full list of names was released on Sunday, and presidency director-general Phindile Baleni said each individual played a significant role towards the betterment of SA and will be honoured at a special ceremony on April 28...
