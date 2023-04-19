Nelson Mandela Bay water leaks squads left high and dry
Bay SMMEs subcontracted to fix spills, install meters and do drainage work protest over nonpayment
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has declared war on leaks in a drive to save the city’s dwindling water supply but the small business operators working to save every drop say the metro is failing to pay them on time.
Angry SMME owners stormed the city treasury building in Govan Mbeki Avenue on Tuesday, protesting in the foyer over nonpayment for services rendered. ..
Politics Reporter
