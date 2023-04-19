Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s electricity call centres get 10,000 complaints in three months
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 19 April 2023
Municipal call centres for electricity-related complaints received nearly 10,000 calls in just three months from Nelson Mandela Bay residents about broken street lights, faulty cables, overhead power lines and damaged prepaid meters.
The staff are so overwhelmed by the volume of complaints that fed-up councillors have stopped reporting some of the problems because, they say, the residents are not helping to protect the assets. ..
