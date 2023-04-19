×

LISTEN | Bala Brothers switch from recording studio to reality TV

19 April 2023
‘The Bala Family’, a new reality TV show featuring the musical Bala brothers and their relatives, spotlights the challenges and joys of family
FAMILY DRAMA: 'The Bala Family', a new reality TV show featuring the musical Bala brothers and their relatives, spotlights the challenges and joys of family
Image: LOYISO BALA/FACEBOOK

Take one traditionalist, a peacekeeper, a rebel and a sister “who just wants everyone to get along” and what do you get?

A new reality TV show — The Bala Family.

The musical Bala brothers, Zwai, Loyiso and Phelo, are joined by their sister Pinky and mother, Veronica, in the new show described as an “emotional rollercoaster” spotlighting the challenges and joys of family.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Loyiso talks about how the show came about and what it entails.

The show premiered on DStv’s 1Magic channel 103 on Friday at 7.30pm and will continue in that slot.

It will also premier on Mzansi Magic channel 161 at 8pm on Thursday and continue in that slot.

