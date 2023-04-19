Karoo Food Festival looking for potjie at the end of the rainbow

The 10th annual SPAR Karoo Food Festival is set to be an even bigger melting potjie of flavour in 2023.
To celebrate the festival’s aluminium anniversary in Cradock, the popular foodie gathering will include a Karoo Potjie Master competition to prove that pot luck does not come into it when preparing this SA favourite.
Convened by food editor and journalist Tony Jackman, teams of aspirant masters will have the chance to compete in a range of categories including Potjie Champion Dish, Most Innovative Potjie, Bravest Potjie, Best Starch Side Dish, Best Dressed Station and Best Dressed Team.
From the moment the teams arrive at Jenkins Creek on De Doorns Farm they will have just four hours to impress the judges, with a portion of the proceeds from the competition going to the CPS solar panel project.
SPAR Karoo Food Festival co-organiser Lisa Ker said the competition was just one of many events on offer at this year’s festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday next week.
On the Friday, a full-on Karoo street party will be staged in Market Street where visitors will sample wines and locally produced spirits while dancing the night away.
Saturday and Sunday will be devoted to delicious food, cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, live music and a range of activities for families.
“We are so excited about the festival, which obviously makes such a big difference in the community.
“We look forward to it the whole year,” Ker said.
On Sunday, Jenkins Creek will also be the venue for the Amy Bell Charity Cycle.
The event raises funds for the Amy Bell Centre for Children in Cradock and is one of the global projects named in honour of the late Texas philanthropist who sought to help underprivileged children around the world.
The trust is also putting on a show for the little ones by hosting the Kids Funfair@Karoo Festival on the Saturday and Sunday with jumping castles, water slides, a colouring-in competition and an assortment of games on offer.
SPAR Eastern Cape advertising manager Roseann Shadrach said the retailer was delighted to be able to share in the festival’s 10th birthday celebrations.
“We are committed to investing in the local community, which is what the festival is all about,” she said.
“As a group we are acutely aware how the Covid-19 pandemic affected traders, so it’s wonderful that we can make them part of such a momentous occasion.”
HeraldLIVE
Karoo Food Festival looking for potjie at the end of the rainbow
