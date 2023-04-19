×

Hawks launch corruption probe as Nelson Mandela Bay suspends electricity officials

By Andisa Bonani - 19 April 2023

City boss Noxolo Nqwazi placed seven officials from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s energy and electricity department on precautionary suspension on Tuesday morning.

This follows a preliminary probe by the city's internal audit department into allegations of fraud and corruption stemming from the explosion of an electricity substation at the Coega IDZ in March...

