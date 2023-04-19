×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fishing boat runs aground at Kings Beach

Crew lucky they did not collide with harbour breakwater as skipper falls asleep at wheel of vessel returning to port

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 19 April 2023

Early morning visitors to Gqeberha’s Kings Beach on Tuesday were met with the bizarre sight of a fishing boat stranded in the shallows.

In benign weather and surf conditions, the 10m-long Taurus had run aground between McArthur Baths and Kings Beach Surf Lifesaving Club...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read