Double heartache for Gqeberha mom as teen daughter arrested over lover’s killing
Teenaged daughter appears in court over fatal stabbing of Helenvale woman’s long-term partner
By Brandon Nel and Simtembile Mgidi - 19 April 2023
A Gqeberha mother has been dealt a double blow, with her 18-year-old daughter accused of stabbing the woman’s partner to death with a kitchen knife.
While mourning the death of her partner, Charmaine Grootboom is also struggling to come to terms with the teenager’s subsequent arrest...
