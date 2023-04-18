Unisa CFO to chair SABC board, comeback role for ex-head of news Phathiswa Magopeni

After mounting pressure, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally appointed a new SABC board.
Dismissed head of news Phathiswa Magopeni has returned to the broadcaster as a non-executive director, while chartered accountant Khathutshelo Ramukumba, Unisa’s CFO, has been appointed to chair the board with Nomvuyiso Batyi, a former Independent Communications Authority of SA councillor, as his deputy.
Attorney Magdalene Moonsamy and former SA Human Rights Commission CEO advocate Tseliso Thipanyane are also among those appointed to the board.
“The SABC is a vital institution of our constitutional democracy. I trust the newly appointed board members will work hard at ensuring that South Africa continues to benefit from a stable, independent and effective national public broadcaster,” Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.
The 12 new members of the board, which will be the caretaker of the state broadcaster for the next five years, are:
- Dr Renee Horne;
- Tseliso Thipanyane;
- Khathutshelo Ramukumba;
- Nomvuyiso Batyi;
- Phathiswa Magopeni;
- Aifheli Makhwanya;
- Magdalene Moonsamy;
- Rearabetsoe Motaung;
- David Maimela;
- Dinkwanyane Mohuba;
- Mpho Tsedu; and
- Palesa Kadi.
TimesLIVE previously reported that Magopeni’s name was one of the 12 the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s communications portfolio committee approved for appointment to the new SABC board, bringing the process a step closer to finalisation after a two-month delay due to vetting backlogs.
The SABC axed Magopeni in January 2022, citing a breakdown of trust. An internal hearing in December 2021 found her guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast of an interdicted episode of investigative news programme Special Assignment.
Her sacking was controversial and came amid suggestions it was politically motivated. The SABC later reached a settlement with her, but the details have not been disclosed.
Parliament was under pressure to appoint a new SABC board after being without a board since October 15. The appointment process was marred by delays, first by the alleged tardy vetting of candidates by the State Security Agency (SSA).
In December, the National Assembly forwarded names of approved candidates to Ramaphosa.
