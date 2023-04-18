Four people have been arrested for assisting Bester escape from the Mangaung prison, including his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S employee Sehone Matsoara and CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo.
The four appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday and only Sekeleni was granted bail. He is expected to appear again in court on May 16.
He was granted R10,000 bail on condition he reports to the Port Edward police station once a week, remains within the magisterial district of Port Edward and does not contact any of the state’s witnesses.
During court proceedings, prosecutor Sello Matlhoko requested the court to order Magudumana to remove her N95 mask and her hoodie to reveal her face.
“The court itself must be satisfied with the identity [of the accused]. We might find that’s not the person. But the court needs to be satisfied that it is indeed the person being charged,” said Matlhoko.
'There’ll be no stone left unturned': Cele says more people will be arrested for Thabo Bester’s escape
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Police minister Bheki Cele says more arrests can be expected in connection with “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester's prison break.
Cele was addressing media after reports Bester visited luxury hotels outside the Mangaung Correctional Centre while serving a life sentence.
He said police will leave “no stone unturned” until all those implicated are brought to book.
“What has become very clear here is that the investigation will have to go much deeper, much higher and sideways. Everything is going to be investigated, there will be no stone left unturned,” said Cele.
“We believe, by the look of things, that many people will have to answer on this matter. As the investigation continues, you will expect that more people will be arrested.”
