Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he was not aware of Eskom implementing stage 8 load-shedding last week.
Sunday Times reported the power utility “silently implemented” stage 8 load-shedding despite saying this was stage 6. Eskom shed 7,072MW, which landed it in the stage 8 threshold of 7,001MW to 8,000MW.
Speaking to the media on Monday on the sidelines of the ANC's national working committee meeting in Polokwane, Ramokgopa remained firm that stage 6 is the highest load-shedding stage implemented thus far.
“I did indicate from the onset of my responsibilities that I am going to be very honest, transparent and brutally honest with the South African public. I had indicated that if there is any degree of deterioration of the grid I'll communicate that directly with the South African public. I have noted some reporters suggesting that we are already on stage 8 load-shedding,” said Ramokgopa.
“I want to say that such information is not sitting with me. I have been engaging Eskom. We had a meeting with the board, me and [public enterprises minister] Pravin Gordhan early last week with regard to the winter plan because we are anticipating that the demand is going to rise significantly from the now 30,000MW to up to 37,000MW.
“So from Eskom's winter plan, which was presented before us, we are still on stage 6 and we will be engaging Eskom in relation to the grid performance.”
'Such information is not sitting with me' — Ramokgopa on 'stage 8 load-shedding'
Reporter
Image: GCIS
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he was not aware of Eskom implementing stage 8 load-shedding last week.
Sunday Times reported the power utility “silently implemented” stage 8 load-shedding despite saying this was stage 6. Eskom shed 7,072MW, which landed it in the stage 8 threshold of 7,001MW to 8,000MW.
Speaking to the media on Monday on the sidelines of the ANC's national working committee meeting in Polokwane, Ramokgopa remained firm that stage 6 is the highest load-shedding stage implemented thus far.
“I did indicate from the onset of my responsibilities that I am going to be very honest, transparent and brutally honest with the South African public. I had indicated that if there is any degree of deterioration of the grid I'll communicate that directly with the South African public. I have noted some reporters suggesting that we are already on stage 8 load-shedding,” said Ramokgopa.
“I want to say that such information is not sitting with me. I have been engaging Eskom. We had a meeting with the board, me and [public enterprises minister] Pravin Gordhan early last week with regard to the winter plan because we are anticipating that the demand is going to rise significantly from the now 30,000MW to up to 37,000MW.
“So from Eskom's winter plan, which was presented before us, we are still on stage 6 and we will be engaging Eskom in relation to the grid performance.”
Ramokgopa said some units continue to trip but he is confident about the prospect of addressing load-shedding beyond the winter period.
“What is key to the South African people is what set of measures we are taking to relieve the people of this country and the economy of extreme issues like elevated levels of load-shedding.”
Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented until 4pm and stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am daily.
“This pattern will be repeated until further notice. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur. Breakdowns are currently at 17,325MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,457MW,” said Eskom.
It said generation units at Camden, Koeberg and Medupi power stations were returned to service.
“In the same period, two generating units at Kriel power station were taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit [each] to service at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints. However, the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible,” Eskom said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News