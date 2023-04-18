Stilbaai a front-runner in town of year competition
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 18 April 2023
It might be known as Stilbaai [quiet bay], but the Garden Route town is making a big impression on visitors and locals alike whose support recently saw it move to the semifinals in the Kwêla Dorp Van Die Jaar / Town of The Year competition.
Located 26km off the N2 between Mossel Bay and Riversdale, the picturesque nook along the Goukou River is one of the many treasures within Hessequa municipal borders...
Stilbaai a front-runner in town of year competition
It might be known as Stilbaai [quiet bay], but the Garden Route town is making a big impression on visitors and locals alike whose support recently saw it move to the semifinals in the Kwêla Dorp Van Die Jaar / Town of The Year competition.
Located 26km off the N2 between Mossel Bay and Riversdale, the picturesque nook along the Goukou River is one of the many treasures within Hessequa municipal borders...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News