City boss Noxolo Nqwazi placed seven officials of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's electricity department on precautionary suspension on Tuesday morning.
This follows a preliminary probe by the city's internal audit department into allegations of fraud and corruption stemming from the explosion of an electricity substation at the Coega IDZ in March.
The explosion led to an electricity blackout of Motherwell and 15 Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) customers.
The estimated costs to fix the substation is about R40m.
A statement from the office of mayor Retief Odendaal states that the matter had been handed over to the Hawks and SIU for further investigation.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Seven Nelson Mandela Bay electricity officials suspended after substation explosion
Image: SUPPLIED
City boss Noxolo Nqwazi placed seven officials of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's electricity department on precautionary suspension on Tuesday morning.
This follows a preliminary probe by the city's internal audit department into allegations of fraud and corruption stemming from the explosion of an electricity substation at the Coega IDZ in March.
The explosion led to an electricity blackout of Motherwell and 15 Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) customers.
The estimated costs to fix the substation is about R40m.
A statement from the office of mayor Retief Odendaal states that the matter had been handed over to the Hawks and SIU for further investigation.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News