Police seek public's assistance to find Polokwane man missing since last month

18 April 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Johannes Labuschagne was last seen in March driving his Mazda Drifter in Polokwane.
Limpopo police are seeking the public's assistance to locate a 62-year-old Polokwane man who has been missing since last month.

Johannes Labuschagne went missing on March 27.  

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marobo Seabela said it is alleged Labuschagne was last seen driving along Pietersburg Street, Ladanna, in a white Mazda Drifter.  

“A search was conducted around the neighbourhood, as well as neighbouring locations without any success,” said Seabela.  

Labuschagne was wearing a white T-shirt, black trousers and sky-blue sandals at the time of his disappearance.  

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Peter Mangakeng on 0827289831 or call the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.  

“Police investigations are continuing,” said Seabela.  

