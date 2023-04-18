×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Police confiscate drugs worth R350,000 in Klein Brakrivier

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 18 April 2023
An intelligence-driven operation led to the confiscation of R350,000 worth of drugs at Klein Brakrivier
BIG BUST: An intelligence-driven operation led to the confiscation of R350,000 worth of drugs at Klein Brakrivier
Image: FILE

An intelligence-driven operation in Klein Brakrivier led to the confiscation of drugs worth R350,000.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said members of the Garden Route Flying Squad pulled over a silver Opel Corsa in Klein Brakrivier along the N2 between Groot Brakrivier and Hartenbos on Monday.

“The vigilant members proceeded with a thorough search of the vehicle upon which they found seven packs consisting of 7,000 Mandrax tablets,” Spies said.

“They confiscated the consignment and arrested two occupants, aged 33 and 43, on a charge of dealing in drugs.”

In an unrelated matter, on Sunday, at about 8.30pm, Thembalethu police conducted stop and search operations along Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Zone 6.

A 29-year-old man who was stopped had a handgun in his possession.

“The man was unable to account for his possession thereof and was subsequently arrested on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.”

The firearm will be sent for ballistic tests.

Spies said all three suspects remained in custody and would appear in respective courts once charged.

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile applauded the members for their vigilance in removing illicit drugs and firearms from the streets. 

“Illicit firearms in the hands of criminals pose a major threat to communities,” Patekile said.

“These confiscations are in line with the policing priorities of the Western Cape to rid communities of drugs and firearms.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read