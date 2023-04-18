Police confiscate drugs worth R350,000 in Klein Brakrivier

An intelligence-driven operation in Klein Brakrivier led to the confiscation of drugs worth R350,000.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said members of the Garden Route Flying Squad pulled over a silver Opel Corsa in Klein Brakrivier along the N2 between Groot Brakrivier and Hartenbos on Monday.
“The vigilant members proceeded with a thorough search of the vehicle upon which they found seven packs consisting of 7,000 Mandrax tablets,” Spies said.
“They confiscated the consignment and arrested two occupants, aged 33 and 43, on a charge of dealing in drugs.”
In an unrelated matter, on Sunday, at about 8.30pm, Thembalethu police conducted stop and search operations along Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Zone 6.
A 29-year-old man who was stopped had a handgun in his possession.
“The man was unable to account for his possession thereof and was subsequently arrested on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.”
The firearm will be sent for ballistic tests.
Spies said all three suspects remained in custody and would appear in respective courts once charged.
Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile applauded the members for their vigilance in removing illicit drugs and firearms from the streets.
“Illicit firearms in the hands of criminals pose a major threat to communities,” Patekile said.
“These confiscations are in line with the policing priorities of the Western Cape to rid communities of drugs and firearms.”
