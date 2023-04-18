×

PODCAST | An innocent man: The wrongful conviction of Thembekile Molaudzi

By Nicole Engelbrecht - 18 April 2023
Thembekile Molaudzi was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. It would take almost 12 years and a string of obstacles to prove his innocence. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

For most South Africans, the justice system is a seemingly infallible process, put in place to protect citizens from the criminal element. It’s a tried and tested set of procedures that ensures justice is served and the guilty are held accountable.

Thembekile Molaudzi knows that this is not always the case.

In 2003, this working-class dad was caught in a nightmare. His name was mentioned in the course of a murder investigation and despite there being no evidence, he and several other men were convicted of the crime and sentenced to life in prison.

It would take almost 12 years and a string of obstacles for Molaudzi to prove his innocence and, even then, the decision to free him would be a first of its kind.

In episode 113 of True Crime South Africa we delve into the wrongful conviction of an innocent man and the horrors he faced while trying to regain his freedom.

Listen to this episode of True Crime South Africa:

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

