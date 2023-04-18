Motherwell school closes early after yet another burglary
After having everything, from their lawnmower to stationery stolen, Ikhwezelihle Primary School in Motherwell were dealt another blow last week after a gas stove, electric cables and two copper taps were stolen leaving the school unable to feed 500 pupils.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said about R14,000 worth of equipment had been stolen from the school on Wednesday...
