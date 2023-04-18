Most wanted suspect rearrested after escaping from custody in 2018

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 29-year-old “most wanted” suspect who escaped from police custody in 2018 while being transported to prison in Witbank, Mpumalanga.
Lesley Chuenyane was arrested in Jane Furse in the Sekhukhune district on Friday.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said Chuenyane was first arrested in 2018 after he was linked to four rapes committed at Nebo. He was positively linked to the cases through forensic evidence and his victims were between 20 and 30 years of age.
“On that day, a group of awaiting trial prisoners allegedly cut through the burglar window of a police van after it stopped at Laersdrift policing area in Mpumalanga. The other suspects were rearrested shortly after the incident with the assistance of the local farmers, but Chuenyane managed to escape and has been on the run since,” Ledwaba said.
It is believed the suspect committed serious crimes from 2018 until this year, including robberies and hijackings.
“He was positively linked to the robbery that took place at Nebo traffic department where two security guards were allegedly robbed of their service firearms.
“One of the firearms was recovered at the suspect's homestead in Nebo after police were tipped off about its existence. It is alleged he accosted two other security officers at Phokwane Clinic and robbed them of their belongings, including cellphones.”
Ledwaba said the suspect was also linked to an incident in which a traffic officer was hijacked of his private car at gunpoint.
“The stolen VW Polo was later recovered after the suspect abandoned it when he was cornered by police. The suspect also allegedly robbed a woman of her belongings at gunpoint. The woman is reportedly his former classmate,” said Ledwaba.
His alleged crime spree ended when members of the task team arrested him at a rented room in Jane Furse. He faces more than 10 charges of rape, hijacking and robbery.
Chuenyane appeared in the Nebo magistrate's court on Monday on one count of robbery.
“He was remanded until May 5. He will still appear in the same court on other charges. He is expected to appear in a Mpumalanga court on a charge of escaping from lawful custody,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Most wanted suspect rearrested after escaping from custody in 2018
Reporter
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
Police in Limpopo have arrested a 29-year-old “most wanted” suspect who escaped from police custody in 2018 while being transported to prison in Witbank, Mpumalanga.
Lesley Chuenyane was arrested in Jane Furse in the Sekhukhune district on Friday.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said Chuenyane was first arrested in 2018 after he was linked to four rapes committed at Nebo. He was positively linked to the cases through forensic evidence and his victims were between 20 and 30 years of age.
“On that day, a group of awaiting trial prisoners allegedly cut through the burglar window of a police van after it stopped at Laersdrift policing area in Mpumalanga. The other suspects were rearrested shortly after the incident with the assistance of the local farmers, but Chuenyane managed to escape and has been on the run since,” Ledwaba said.
It is believed the suspect committed serious crimes from 2018 until this year, including robberies and hijackings.
“He was positively linked to the robbery that took place at Nebo traffic department where two security guards were allegedly robbed of their service firearms.
“One of the firearms was recovered at the suspect's homestead in Nebo after police were tipped off about its existence. It is alleged he accosted two other security officers at Phokwane Clinic and robbed them of their belongings, including cellphones.”
Ledwaba said the suspect was also linked to an incident in which a traffic officer was hijacked of his private car at gunpoint.
“The stolen VW Polo was later recovered after the suspect abandoned it when he was cornered by police. The suspect also allegedly robbed a woman of her belongings at gunpoint. The woman is reportedly his former classmate,” said Ledwaba.
His alleged crime spree ended when members of the task team arrested him at a rented room in Jane Furse. He faces more than 10 charges of rape, hijacking and robbery.
Chuenyane appeared in the Nebo magistrate's court on Monday on one count of robbery.
“He was remanded until May 5. He will still appear in the same court on other charges. He is expected to appear in a Mpumalanga court on a charge of escaping from lawful custody,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News