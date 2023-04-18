Man accused of stealing, slaughtering livestock killed in mob justice attack

A 53-year-old man accused of stealing and slaughtering livestock was killed in a mob justice attack at Humulani village outside Phalaborwa on Sunday.
“Police will be merciless in dealing with any person who takes the law into their own hands by attacking people they suspect of being criminals. Community members are urged to desist from these attacks and should instead call the police to make arrests,” Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the man was identified as Mozambican Andries Zitha.
Ledwaba said at about noon police responded to a complaint of assault at Maphuthuma Hospital in the Namakgale policing area.
“Upon arrival, they found the victim with severe injuries throughout his body. The victim later succumbed to the injuries. A case of murder was opened and police commenced investigations.
“Preliminary investigations revealed the victim was brought to the hospital by a group of livestock owners who allegedly assaulted him after they accused him of stealing and killing their livestock.”
Ledwaba said beef believed to be from stolen livestock was recovered at the deceased's homestead and in bushes.
A case of stock theft was opened.
Hadebe has ordered the district commissioner of Mopàni, Willy Mashavha, to establish a task team to search for those responsible and bring them to book.
“Police appeal to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the branch commander Capt Shadrack Dlamini on 082 468 8639 or call the crime stop number 086 00 10111.”
Image: 1243RF/Paul Fleet
