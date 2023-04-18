‘Load-shedding’s the last straw’
Workers pay price of power cuts as small businesses shut shop or slash jobs to survive
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 18 April 2023
Saddled with escalating operating costs and an unreliable power supply, small businesses — which account for about 19% of the SA workforce employment — are letting employees go as a last resort as they battle to keep their doors open.
In Nelson Mandela Bay townships, those that have bought generators and inverters in a desperate bid to claw back precious operating hours are equally challenged by crime, with thieves setting them back to square one...
