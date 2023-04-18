Is this ruined Bluewater Bay guest house a cable-theft hub?
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 18 April 2023
What was once a luxury guest house with more than 10 rooms has become a haven for squatters and criminal activity, and Bluewater Bay residents are at their wits’ end over the property that is being carried away brick by brick.
Meanwhile, the property owner, under investigation for alleged ties to cable theft in Gqeberha, has abandoned the once upmarket Aloe Guesthouse, and now lives in the bushes on the outskirts of Summerstrand...
Is this ruined Bluewater Bay guest house a cable-theft hub?
What was once a luxury guest house with more than 10 rooms has become a haven for squatters and criminal activity, and Bluewater Bay residents are at their wits’ end over the property that is being carried away brick by brick.
Meanwhile, the property owner, under investigation for alleged ties to cable theft in Gqeberha, has abandoned the once upmarket Aloe Guesthouse, and now lives in the bushes on the outskirts of Summerstrand...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News