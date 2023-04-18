Gqeberha-Plett seismic meeting to take place this week

The basic assessment of French petroleum company CGG’s application to explore the sea bed between Gqeberha and Plettenberg Bay is complete and a public meeting on the project is scheduled for Nelson Mandela Bay this week.
According to a notice issued by SLR, which CGG has appointed to manage the public participation aspect of its application, the meeting will take place on Thursday at 5pm at the Eastcape Training Centre.
It said the objectives of the meeting were “to provide an overview of the project proposal and findings of the basic assessment process, and to provide stakeholders an opportunity to comment”.
CGG’s proposed “speculative seismic survey” will cover an area of up to 9,000km², in a 12,750km² area of interest, between Gqeberha and a point 120km southeast of Plettenberg Bay.
The area of interest is located in water depths of 200m to beyond 4,000m and ranges between 45km and 120km from the coast.
Seismic surveys involve multiple air canons towed on the back of a ship being fired into the water on a continuous basis.
The powerful sound wave penetrates through the water and into the seabed, capturing information about gas and oil deposits, before bouncing up and returning this information to hydrophones on the surface.
Scientists have warned that this underwater acoustic bombardment can disturb and kill marine life, from whales to molluscs, and damage enterprises like fisheries and tourism.
The argument, disputed by exploration companies, was used successfully in 2022 court efforts by fishing communities to block Shell’s efforts to survey off the Wild Coast.
SLR said CGG bid meetings had already taken place in Plett and Storms River and one was scheduled for St Francis Bay on Monday night, and another in Jeffreys Bay at the Pellsrus Community Hall at 6pm on Tuesday.
Besides these physical meetings, an online meeting is also scheduled for April 24 on Microsoft Teams at 3pm.
The company said anyone interested in the issue should register to participate via https://forms.microsoft.com/e/QvAauMsU5b or scan the QR Code.
“For the online meeting, note that only people who register will receive a link to the meeting. Register for the online meeting by no later than Friday April 21, to be sent the meeting link.”
It said the basic assessment report would be available for comment until May 15, providing an opportunity for interested and affected parties to comment on any aspect of the proposed project or the assessment findings.
Comments should be sent to SLR Consulting SA via email cggsouthcoast@slrconsulting
The company said hard copies of the full report would also be made available at public libraries in Plett, St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay, as well as Walmer Library in Gqeberha.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha-Plett seismic meeting to take place this week
Senior Reporter
Image: GUY ROGERS
