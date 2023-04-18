DA called to order in Alexandria by farmers, business owners
By Andisa Bonani - 18 April 2023
The DA was met with scepticism in Alexandria by residents who called the party’s leaders to order for being “invisible” in communities and behaving in a manner not expected of leaders.
Party leader John Steenhuisen visited various areas in Ndlambe municipality on Monday where he met farmers, business people, and community leaders, to discuss service delivery issues, farm safety, load-shedding, and poverty...
