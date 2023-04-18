×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

DA called to order in Alexandria by farmers, business owners

By Andisa Bonani - 18 April 2023

The DA was met with scepticism in Alexandria by residents who called the party’s leaders to order for being “invisible” in communities and behaving in a manner not expected of leaders.

Party leader John Steenhuisen visited various areas in Ndlambe municipality on Monday where he met farmers, business people, and community leaders, to discuss service delivery issues, farm safety, load-shedding, and poverty...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read