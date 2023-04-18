Convicted murderer Adler between jail and a hard place
As things stand, German national would be rearrested were she to be granted bail pending her appeal
Jailed murderer Kristina Adler finds herself in a pickle pending the outcome of her appeal against her conviction and sentence.
Because she is in the country illegally, should she be released on bail, she would immediately be rearrested...
Convicted murderer Adler between jail and a hard place
As things stand, German national would be rearrested were she to be granted bail pending her appeal
Court reporter
Jailed murderer Kristina Adler finds herself in a pickle pending the outcome of her appeal against her conviction and sentence.
Because she is in the country illegally, should she be released on bail, she would immediately be rearrested...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News