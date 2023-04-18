With little more than two weeks to go before it is time to tee off, charity Community Chest and its partners are ready to sink some birdies for the betterment of gender-based violence survivors.
Community Chest chief executive Selwyn Willis said they were excited to host the third Community Chest charity golf day, in partnership with Vodacom.
The event will be held on May 5 at the Little Walmer Golf Course. This coincides with the 71st anniversary of Community Chest in the Eastern Cape.
At a recent presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide in Midrand, Willis revealed the Eastern Cape province led with GBV cases; this prompted the organisation to fight the scrouge of GBV in the province.
“It is for this reason that funds raised at the golf day will be used for our gender-based violence projects.
“We are grateful to have Vodacom partner with us,” Willis said.
Vodacom SA’s director of external affairs, Takalani Netshitenzhe, said they were proud to be associated with the event.
“For us at Vodacom we view violence against women and children as a violation of human rights and the greatest impediment towards gender equality.
“Addressing gender-based violence requires urgent collaboration from all South Africans.
“Whether young or old, male or female, whatever race, rank, age, gender or social class, gender-based violence knows no borders, especially in the digital age. It is one of the greatest social ills of our time,” Netshitenzhe said.
Charity golf day aims to raise funds to fight GBV
Image: SUPPLIED
