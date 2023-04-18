Chad Le Clos gives his gold medal to boy, 11
Bay pupil over the moon after chance encounter with Olympic hero
By Tshepiso Mametela - 18 April 2023
A first encounter with his hero at the Newton Park Swimming Pool could not have been more special for a Gqeberha schoolboy after Olympic medalist Chad Le Clos gave him one of his gold medals.
Le Clos’s masterclass on Thursday in the 100m butterfly, which he won to qualify for the World Aquatics Championships in July and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, set the tone for a magical moment the next day...
