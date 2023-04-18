Bala family lays it on the line in reality TV show
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 18 April 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay’s famous musical Bala brothers have taken centre stage in a new reality TV show and “emotional rollercoaster” spotlighting the challenges and joys of family.
In The Bala Family, Zwai the traditionalist, Loyiso the peacekeeper and Phelo the rebel will be joined by sister Pinky, “who just wants everyone to get along”, mother Veronica “who binds everything together”, and the rest of the Bala clan...
