Siphelo Sanyinyi rewarded on graduation day after balancing sport and study

Despite no financial resources beyond a monthly social grant to support him and six older siblings in their village of Qhogi, near Coffee Bay, Siphelo Sanyinyi’s determination to be educated saw him overcome the challenges.
On Thursday, the Madibaz first team rugby loose forward will be capped with a public admin qualification, making him the first graduate in his family.
Sanyinyi walked 21km daily to attend school and “begged and borrowed” to support both his educational needs and love of rugby.
Sanyinyi said balancing his sporting career with his educational commitments had been a relatively easy feat, considering his upbringing.
“I am so happy. I wanted to change my circumstances by getting an education. I have done it,” he said.
Growing up with six older siblings, Sanyinyi lived an impoverished life with no financial resources beyond monthly social grants.
Leaving home at 3am to get to school, Sanyinyi initially walked with friends but by the time he reached his matric year, only he and his friend Nkosibonelele Nqolwana were still making the long walk to a better future.
“It was hard getting to school, especially in winter in Transkei, but I was determined to persevere,” he said.
“I am a believer. I knew I could, and can change my situation by working hard. I was determined to succeed.”
In his matric year, Sanyinyi, his fellow classmates and their parents, pooled together to pay for a maths and physics tutor when there was no longer one at the school.
The decision paid off as his final results enabled him to apply to NMU and continue his love of rugby.
Inspired by Siya Kolisi, he began his studies with the help of NSFAS funding and after two years was supported by a Madibaz sports bursary.
During his school years and through his hard work and innate talent, Sanyinyi was selected to play for Border at Craven Week during his primary and high school years.
He is now studying an advanced diploma in technical and vocational teaching.
Sanyinyi said he hoped to study nursing.
“Public administration was never my first choice. I want to nurse. I love people.
“People have cared for me throughout my life. I want to care for others.
“I want to inspire the people of my village, both through my rugby career and my studies.
“I believe it is possible, even if you come from a disadvantaged background.”
Sanyinyi broke his leg in a warm-up game ahead of the season, and only recently came off crutches.
He said he was looking forward to his graduation, despite the absence of his parents, Nomdabalala and Nojongile Sanyinyi, siblings and friends.
“My education and rugby journey have taught me much about life.
“My family may not have been able to support me financially, but they have supported me emotionally.
“I know they will be very proud.”
HeraldLIVE
Siphelo Sanyinyi rewarded on graduation day after balancing sport and study
Court reporter
Image: NMU/ FACEBOOK
Despite no financial resources beyond a monthly social grant to support him and six older siblings in their village of Qhogi, near Coffee Bay, Siphelo Sanyinyi’s determination to be educated saw him overcome the challenges.
On Thursday, the Madibaz first team rugby loose forward will be capped with a public admin qualification, making him the first graduate in his family.
Sanyinyi walked 21km daily to attend school and “begged and borrowed” to support both his educational needs and love of rugby.
Sanyinyi said balancing his sporting career with his educational commitments had been a relatively easy feat, considering his upbringing.
“I am so happy. I wanted to change my circumstances by getting an education. I have done it,” he said.
Growing up with six older siblings, Sanyinyi lived an impoverished life with no financial resources beyond monthly social grants.
Leaving home at 3am to get to school, Sanyinyi initially walked with friends but by the time he reached his matric year, only he and his friend Nkosibonelele Nqolwana were still making the long walk to a better future.
“It was hard getting to school, especially in winter in Transkei, but I was determined to persevere,” he said.
“I am a believer. I knew I could, and can change my situation by working hard. I was determined to succeed.”
In his matric year, Sanyinyi, his fellow classmates and their parents, pooled together to pay for a maths and physics tutor when there was no longer one at the school.
The decision paid off as his final results enabled him to apply to NMU and continue his love of rugby.
Inspired by Siya Kolisi, he began his studies with the help of NSFAS funding and after two years was supported by a Madibaz sports bursary.
During his school years and through his hard work and innate talent, Sanyinyi was selected to play for Border at Craven Week during his primary and high school years.
He is now studying an advanced diploma in technical and vocational teaching.
Sanyinyi said he hoped to study nursing.
“Public administration was never my first choice. I want to nurse. I love people.
“People have cared for me throughout my life. I want to care for others.
“I want to inspire the people of my village, both through my rugby career and my studies.
“I believe it is possible, even if you come from a disadvantaged background.”
Sanyinyi broke his leg in a warm-up game ahead of the season, and only recently came off crutches.
He said he was looking forward to his graduation, despite the absence of his parents, Nomdabalala and Nojongile Sanyinyi, siblings and friends.
“My education and rugby journey have taught me much about life.
“My family may not have been able to support me financially, but they have supported me emotionally.
“I know they will be very proud.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
World