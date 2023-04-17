Ramaphosa will bestow on deserving recipients the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.
The Order of Ikhamanga in gold will be bestowed on Kolisi and Ellis for their inspirational leadership and contribution to sports.
“Ellis' sustained excellence provides encouragement to women to excel in their respective fields of endeavour,” said the presidency.
“Kolisi is a trailblazer in democratic South Africa by being the first black person to captain the Springboks to World Cup glory.”
The Order of Ikhamanga in silver will be bestowed on Vundla for his sterling work in the television and film industry in South Africa.
“His body of work in the field of arts is indisputable proof of the value of consistency.”
The presidency said Chapman is being recognised with the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo in silver, “for her contribution to the fight for freedom by participating in efforts to free Nelson Mandela and raising awareness of human rights violations globally”.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa to bestow National Orders on Siya Kolisi, Desiree Ellis and Mfundi Vundla
Reporter
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images/Getty Image
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, creator of multi-award-winning soapie Generations Mfundi Vundla, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and US songwriter and singer Tracy Chapman are among the recipients who will have National Orders bestowed on them by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The National Orders are South Africa's highest awards presented to individuals by the president in recognition of their contribution to the country.
The presidency’s director-general Phindile Baleni said the National Orders are expected to be bestowed on April 28.
“National Orders are the highest awards that our country bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.
“The National Orders also recognise the contributions made by individuals towards building a nonracial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa as envisaged in our constitution,” Baleni said.
Ramaphosa will bestow on deserving recipients the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.
The Order of Ikhamanga in gold will be bestowed on Kolisi and Ellis for their inspirational leadership and contribution to sports.
“Ellis' sustained excellence provides encouragement to women to excel in their respective fields of endeavour,” said the presidency.
“Kolisi is a trailblazer in democratic South Africa by being the first black person to captain the Springboks to World Cup glory.”
The Order of Ikhamanga in silver will be bestowed on Vundla for his sterling work in the television and film industry in South Africa.
“His body of work in the field of arts is indisputable proof of the value of consistency.”
The presidency said Chapman is being recognised with the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo in silver, “for her contribution to the fight for freedom by participating in efforts to free Nelson Mandela and raising awareness of human rights violations globally”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
Politics