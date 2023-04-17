×

News

Policeman arrested for trying to book out a Zimbabwean businessman from custody

By TimesLive - 17 April 2023
A police officer has been charged with defeating the ends of justice. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc

A 34-year-old detective constable will be appearing in court on charges of defeating the ends of justice after he was arrested by the Hawks serious corruption investigation team.

Col Katlego Mogale said the constable was arrested after he tried to book out Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga from custody.

Buyanga was arrested in a Sandton hotel last year on an Interpol warrant in connection with a case of kidnapping in his country and subsequently also charged in South Africa with fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act. He was refused bail.

“It is alleged on Friday, April 14, the investigation officer received a call from Johannesburg Correctional Services notifying him that another police officer, a constable, wants to book out the accused (Buyanga) for investigation.

“The I/O immediately requested the prison warders to delay him as he and his colleagues are on their way.

“Upon arrival, the constable from Mondeor detectives was questioned. It was discovered that he had no case connected to the accused.”

