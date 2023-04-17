Gqeberha’s Petzer bags prestigious comic award
By Brandon Nel - 17 April 2023
Gqeberha-born humorist Rory Petzer has tickled many a funny bone to earn the title of one of SA’s favourite comedians.
The 43-year-old, whose comedy career started nine years ago in Newton Park, won the UpLIFTing Comedic Content Award at the Savanna Comics Choice Awards at the weekend, scooping the publicly-voted prize...
