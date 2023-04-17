A large quantity of drugs was found on a man seriously injured in a head-on collision on the N2 near Zinkwazi, north of Durban, on Sunday night.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said the man was transported to hospital under police guard.
IPSS paramedics had responded to a crash scene between a car and a SUV.
“Reports from the scene indicate that sadly two people have died,” Meyrick said.
“Four other people have sustained serious injuries and one person has sustained critical injuries. The injured were stabilised by IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics and transported to a nearby hospital.
“One of the seriously injured patients was found to have a large quantity of drugs secured around his torso.”
Drugs found strapped around KZN vehicle crash victim's torso
