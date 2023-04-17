×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Axe poised to fall on rogue teachers

Fourteen Eastern Cape educators suspended in just six months over accusations ranging from rape to assault

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 17 April 2023

More than 10 Eastern Cape teachers have been suspended in just six months for alleged offences including rape and assault.

News of the suspensions emerged as schools reopen for the second term...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read