An actor and producer who allegedly shot dead his 29-year-old fiancé in Norkem Park in the Kempton Park area on Thursday is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Gauteng police last week said after he allegedly killed his partner, he took an overdose of medication and was hospitalised.
“It is reported the suspect had also taken an overdose of medication,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.
The actor, who had guest appearances in telenovela Diepe Waters and the soapie Getroud Met Rugby on KYKNet, was expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate's court.
According to Rapport newspaper, the 29-year-old moved in with the actor at the beginning of April after being together for three years.
He can only be named once he has appeared in court.
TimesLIVE
Actor who allegedly killed boyfriend expected to appear in court on Monday
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic
TimesLIVE
