Walmer detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a partially decomposed body found in bushes along Victoria Drive.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said hikers walking on a nearby trail had smelt a strong stench at about 2pm on April 7.
“They found the body of an African male,” she said.
“He is believed to have been between 30 and 40 years old and was dressed in yellow/beige tracksuit pants, a black long-sleeved top and black takkies.”
Naidu said they are awaiting the results of the postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the man or may know of any person who has been missing for a while, is asked to contact Warrant Officer Luvuyo Nyati on 079-299-2854 or SAPS Walmer on 041-581-1496.
Partially decomposed body found in Walmer
