In just six hours, Gqeberha police recovered three firearms and arrested a man in separate incidents at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that in the first incident, at about 9.15pm on Saturday, police patrolling in Maronga Street, Kwazakhele, had stopped next to a group of men walking in the street.
“On searching them, a baby Browning firearm with two rounds of ammunition was found in a sling bag carried by one of the men.
“The 24-year-old was arrested and detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and will appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday,” Naidu said.
Two firearms were recovered in separate incidents while anti-gang unit and Bethelsdorp crime prevention members while they were conducting high visibility patrols in the northern areas.
“The first recovery was at about 2am on Sunday, Naidu said.
“The members were patrolling in one of the hotspot streets in Arcadia when they noticed two men walking in Aandblom Street.
“The men suddenly ran into a yard and disappeared. The members chased after them and recovered a .38 Rossi revolver and five rounds of ammunition.
“The serial number was tampered with and an inquiry docket was opened for investigation.”
Less than three hours later, at about 2.50am, while continuing with persistent patrols in the area, anti-gang unit and Bethelsdorp police members noticed three men walking in Egypt Street in Timothy Valley.
“The males split up and ran off in different directions,” Naidu said.
“As one male ran, he dropped a pistol, with serial number filed off, and eight rounds of ammunition.”
She said the firearms would be sent to ballistics for analysis.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha police operations yield results
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
In just six hours, Gqeberha police recovered three firearms and arrested a man in separate incidents at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that in the first incident, at about 9.15pm on Saturday, police patrolling in Maronga Street, Kwazakhele, had stopped next to a group of men walking in the street.
“On searching them, a baby Browning firearm with two rounds of ammunition was found in a sling bag carried by one of the men.
“The 24-year-old was arrested and detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and will appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday,” Naidu said.
Two firearms were recovered in separate incidents while anti-gang unit and Bethelsdorp crime prevention members while they were conducting high visibility patrols in the northern areas.
“The first recovery was at about 2am on Sunday, Naidu said.
“The members were patrolling in one of the hotspot streets in Arcadia when they noticed two men walking in Aandblom Street.
“The men suddenly ran into a yard and disappeared. The members chased after them and recovered a .38 Rossi revolver and five rounds of ammunition.
“The serial number was tampered with and an inquiry docket was opened for investigation.”
Less than three hours later, at about 2.50am, while continuing with persistent patrols in the area, anti-gang unit and Bethelsdorp police members noticed three men walking in Egypt Street in Timothy Valley.
“The males split up and ran off in different directions,” Naidu said.
“As one male ran, he dropped a pistol, with serial number filed off, and eight rounds of ammunition.”
She said the firearms would be sent to ballistics for analysis.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
World
News
News
News