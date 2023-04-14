WATCH | Smirking Thabo Bester in yellow tracksuit appears in Bloemfontein court

A seemingly smirking Thabo Bester appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday.
Dozens of cameras snapped pictures and videos of the convicted rapist and murderer as he was led up the stairs in a yellow tracksuit into the dock.
He appears embarrassed at first, attempting to hide his face but soon lifts his head and looks around the court room as cameras snap away. At one point he seems to smirk while taking the scene in.
Bester will be charged with escape, defeating the ends of justice, violation of a body and fraud and was being kept at Kgosi Mampuru II prison.
On Thursday his accomplice and lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana appeared in the same court room where she faced charges of:
- aiding and abetting escape [of a convicted prisoner from lawful custody];
- murder of a number of bodies that were found in her possession;
- violation of bodies; and
- fraud.
However, she covered her face with a mask and green hoodie.
