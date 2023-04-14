×

News

Traumatised Nelson Mandela Bay social workers soldier on

Little support, counselling offered despite robbery at gunpoint

14 April 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Despite interventions by social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta to ensure social workers are safe when conducting home visits, staff are still living with trauma after robberies last year.

The lack of counselling for 18 social workers who were robbed has resulted in some not being able to function properly during home visits,  fearing repeat incidents...

