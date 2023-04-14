“Over the past 24 hours two generation units were returned to service at Camden power station. In the same period, generating units at Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs,” Eskom said.
Eskom said the delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Lethabo, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have worsened the capacity constraints and the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible.
“We thank all South Africans who continue using electricity sparingly and efficiently in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system as this is assisting in avoiding higher stages of load-shedding.
“Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.”
Click here for your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
Stage 6 load-shedding to remain in force due to further breakdowns
Reporter
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Stage 6 load-shedding will remain in force until further notice due to further breakdowns of generation units on Wednesday evening.
Eskom announced that the extension of load-shedding is caused by further breakdowns of generation units and a continued shortage of generation capacity due to delays in returning to service some generation units.
The power utility has cautioned the public that the system remains constrained and that changes to stages might be required at short notice.
“Eskom will continue to adjust the stage of load-shedding depending on the level of breakdowns. Load-shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the national power system. Therefore we appeal to the public to continue assisting in limiting the impact of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and switching off heating and charging appliances at evening peak hours (5-9pm), said Eskom.
The power utility's breakdowns have increased to 18,617MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,807MW.
“Over the past 24 hours two generation units were returned to service at Camden power station. In the same period, generating units at Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs,” Eskom said.
Eskom said the delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Lethabo, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have worsened the capacity constraints and the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible.
“We thank all South Africans who continue using electricity sparingly and efficiently in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system as this is assisting in avoiding higher stages of load-shedding.
“Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.”
Click here for your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News