Restoration group on a mission to make New Brighton great again
Move to transform famed Gqeberha township into a suburb of opportunity
Determined to see the development and restoration of historic New Brighton, a group of former residents are putting education, business, safety and cleanliness at the forefront of the township’s transformation.
Spearheaded by its chair and former Bay mayor Nceba Faku, the members of New Brighton Vibes Restoration and its partners met at the Mendi Arts Centre in New Brighton on Thursday to celebrate their upcoming one-year anniversary and to plot a way forward to turn the township into a suburb of opportunity. ..
