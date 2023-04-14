NMU graduation ceremonies will see thousands capped over next two weeks

Thousands of Nelson Mandela University students who have overcome a myriad of challenges during their tertiary studies are ready to don a gown to receive their commendations at the institution’s autumn graduation ceremonies.
The first of more than 7,000 students, including 49 doctoral recipients, graced the stage at the Madibaz Indoor Centre on Thursday for the first of 19 ceremonies set to take place on the university’s south campus.
Chancellor Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi and vice-chancellor Professor Sibongile Muthwa will preside over the ceremonies over the next two weeks, along with other office-bearers from the institution.
Among those graduating is Sonaal Ramlugon, who has been conducting research on cannabis since 2011.
She will be graduating with her PhD degree in biochemistry, investigating the anti-obesity and anti-diabetic properties of cannabis.
Ramlugon was drawn to this field as, until now, there have been no anti-diabetic and anti-obesity drugs which have no side effects.
Another doctoral degree recipient, Jadé Blume, will obtain a DLitt in Afrikaans for her study of Afrikaans Fishermen’s language — the first since 1957.
Blume’s doctoral research looks at how Afrikaans Fishermen’s language differs from the subscribed standard on several levels.
There are also some family successes, with at least two pairs of siblings set to graduate on the same day.
Twin sisters Olerato and Oratile Dinake will both graduate on Friday with an advanced diploma in business studies: management practice and a diploma in management, respectively.
Siblings Jenna and Noah Thomas are set to cross the stage on April 19, which coincides with the 14th anniversary of the day their mother and her sister graduated at the same venue in 2009.
The Mapaling siblings, Curwyn and Farryn, are lapping up a double dose of pride as they are set to be capped on April 19 as well.
Curwyn, who was recognised as a Rising Star at the recent Alumni Awards, will obtain his doctorate in education while his younger sister will be conferred with an honours degree in English.
Addressing the congregation during the George campus graduation last week, which saw more than 460 students graduating at its premises for the first time, vice-chancellor Muthwa highlighted the significance of this period.
“Graduation is but one of many milestones on your life’s journey,” she said.
“You now need to set your sights on the next milestone you want to achieve.
“Universities serve as engines for building the kind of socially just, democratic societies that we all wish to live in.”
HeraldLIVE
NMU graduation ceremonies will see thousands capped over next two weeks
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
HeraldLIVE
