News

New chief operations officer ready to serve the metro

14 April 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Newly appointed Nelson Mandela Bay municipality chief operations officer Sidima Dyani plans to hit the ground running by attempting to resolve administrative issues hindering service delivery. 

Dyani was appointed behind closed doors at a council meeting on April 3 and started his duties on Tuesday...

