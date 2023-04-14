×

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ibhayi Brewery to get R550m cash injection

Allocation part of SAB’s commitment to invest R5.8bn in SA this year

By Herald Reporter - 14 April 2023

South African Breweries has announced a commitment to invest R5.8bn in SA in 2023, with R555m heading to Nelson Mandela Bay for the expansion of the Ibhayi Brewery.

The brewery giant made the announcement at the 2023 SA Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday...

