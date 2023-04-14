Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ibhayi Brewery to get R550m cash injection
Allocation part of SAB’s commitment to invest R5.8bn in SA this year
By Herald Reporter - 14 April 2023
South African Breweries has announced a commitment to invest R5.8bn in SA in 2023, with R555m heading to Nelson Mandela Bay for the expansion of the Ibhayi Brewery.
The brewery giant made the announcement at the 2023 SA Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday...
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ibhayi Brewery to get R550m cash injection
Allocation part of SAB’s commitment to invest R5.8bn in SA this year
South African Breweries has announced a commitment to invest R5.8bn in SA in 2023, with R555m heading to Nelson Mandela Bay for the expansion of the Ibhayi Brewery.
The brewery giant made the announcement at the 2023 SA Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News