Moves afoot to unseat Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government
The Northern Alliance is in talks to remove itself from the DA-led coalition and hopes to form a new government with the ANC, EFF and Patriotic Alliance in Nelson Mandela Bay.
These talks are at an advanced stage, according to the Patriotic Alliance and EFF...
Moves afoot to unseat Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government
Politics Reporter
The Northern Alliance is in talks to remove itself from the DA-led coalition and hopes to form a new government with the ANC, EFF and Patriotic Alliance in Nelson Mandela Bay.
These talks are at an advanced stage, according to the Patriotic Alliance and EFF...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News