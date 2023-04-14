Lives at risk as budget constraints again put hold on hospital for Plett
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 14 April 2023
After years of pleading for a hospital to be built in Plettenberg Bay, another budget has been passed which does not accommodate it, putting lives at risk.
As a result, thousands of Bitou residents will have to continue to wait for hours, in many cases, for one of two ambulances servicing the area to complete the more than 50km trip to the Knysna Provincial Hospital to receive treatment...
