Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers hopes the month of Ramadan will soften the hearts of Gerco van Deventer’s captors.
The South African was kidnapped in Libya and has been held hostage since November 2017.
He had moved from Afghanistan for safer working conditions in Libya, where he was kidnapped and sold to an al-Qaeda group in Mali.
On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman talks to us.
LISTEN | Renewed hope for release of SA man held hostage
Image: Bring Gerco Home via Facebook
