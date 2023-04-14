×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Renewed hope for release of SA man held hostage

14 April 2023
Gerco van Deventer before being taken hostage in Libya.
Gerco van Deventer before being taken hostage in Libya.
Image: Bring Gerco Home via Facebook

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers hopes the month of Ramadan will soften the hearts of Gerco van Deventer’s captors.

The South African was kidnapped in Libya and has been held hostage since November 2017.

He had moved from Afghanistan for safer working conditions in Libya, where he was kidnapped and sold to an al-Qaeda group in Mali. 

On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman talks to us. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read